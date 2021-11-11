Capital A makes first investment in SaaS startup from $25 mn venture fund

Capital A, a venture capital firm for seed to early-stage startups, has launched a fund with a corpus of $25 million and made its first investment in Bengaluru based B2B logistics tech RoaDo.

The venture fund plans to invest in 8-10 on a yearly basis, with a ticket size of $50,000 to $500,000 and will participate in follow-on rounds as well.

Its first portfolio company, RoaDo, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform aiming to optimise visibility, real-time control and efficiency in the supply chains.

Its cloud-based platform offers a plug-and-play technology that can be activated in 5 minutes without any specific hardware needs. The platform allows tracking and tracing of consignments without any need for GPS or sophisticated hardware, offers AI-enabled exceptions and alerts with actionable insights, and automated customer updates.

Murugan Manoj Kumar J, founder and CEO of RoaDo, said, “RoaDo has built a cloud-based, agile and scalable solution offering complete control and visibility to B2B logistics operators.”

“The early-stage support from Capital A will help us further expedite the development of our platform and take it to the markets in a more streamlined and impactful manner,” he added.

Ankit Kedia, founder and lead investor, Capital A, said, “The government is aiming to bring down the cost of logistics to 10 per cent from the current 14.4 per cent within the next 4 years which will make the manufacturing sector competitive at international level.”

“To achieve this, there is a need for a new generation of service providers who integrate infrastructure, technology and innovation to create solutions that help customers reduce operational costs and increase service efficiency,” he added.

Kedia is a former promoter of Manjushree Technopack, a manufacturer of rigid plastics packaging in the South Asia region. The company was divested to Advent International in 2018.