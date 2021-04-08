Carbon emissions: ReNew Power set to become a Net Zero company by 2050

-
ReNew Power has announced that it will be a net zero company by 2050. The company said this aligns with the ‘Race To Zero’ campaign, a global alliance committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions.
The company also said it will continue its long-standing programme of research and collaboration with businesses, policy makers and non-governmental organisations to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy.
The Company is committed to reducing its carbon footprint through improved energy efficiency, increased renewable energy supply, and reducing network waste, said a statement by ReNew Power.
Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ReNew Power said, “By extending our support to the “Race to Zero” campaign, we aim to stabilize global emissions by 2050 and create opportunities for low carbon innovations that will drive the transition to a low carbon economy and spur the investment and innovation needed to make the net-zero goal attainable. We endeavor to embed sustainability in the ethos, strategies and practices of our organization, as well as in product design, to secure sustainable economic growth and prosperity for all.”
The “Race To Zero” campaign is a global effort to rally leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions and investors for a healthy, resilient, zero carbon future that prevents future threats, creates jobs, and unlocks inclusive, sustainable growth. Representing 471 cities, 23 regions, 1,675 businesses, 85 of the biggest investors, and 569 universities, the campaign mobilizes a coalition of leading net zero initiatives.
