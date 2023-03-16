JUST IN
Eris Lifesciences buys dermatology brands from Dr Reddy's for Rs 275 crore
CARE upgrades outlook on Vodafone Idea to positive; reaffirms ratings
K Krithivasan: A lot riding on TCS CEO-designate's track record
Foxconn Technology plant in India to assemble Apple AirPods in India
Scam-call blocker Truecaller opens first India office in Bengaluru
Under Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS turned into a slow-moving tech giant
Lamborghini to deploy hybrid tech across model range in India by 2024-end
Ecofy, Mahindra Solarize team up for rooftop solar financing, installation
Rajesh Gopinathan quits as TCS CEO; K Krithivasan appointed CEO-designate
Restaurant app peAR raises Rs 4.2 cr in funding for business expansion
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
K Krithivasan: A lot riding on TCS CEO-designate's track record
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CARE upgrades outlook on Vodafone Idea to positive; reaffirms ratings

The ratings, however, remains underpinned by VIL's deteriorated financial risk profile, wherein, the tangible net-worth has eroded

Topics
Vodafone Idea | CARE Ratings | Telecom

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea

CARE Ratings on Thursday revised outlook on Vodafone Idea (Vi) bank facilities to "positive" from "stable". It also reaffirmed "B+" rating for debentures and long-term loans.

The outlook upgrade has been done on the expectation of equity infusion and raising of long-term debt from the banks and financial institutions or funds.

This follows the Centre accepting the deferment of spectrum instalments and AGR dues.

ARE Ratings today revised outlook on Vodafone Idea Ltd’s (VIL) bank facilities to "positive" from "Stable". It also reaffirmed "B+" rating for debentures and long-term loans.

It will provide liquidity in the company to address the existing strain in liquidity due to cash-flow mismatch and implement 5G to augment the subscriber base and improve revenue.

CARE Ratings will closely monitor the developments and the outlook may be revised to ‘Stable’ if there is delay in timely infusion of equity or unable to raise long term debt from banks/FI’s.

The reaffirmation of the ratings factors in the established promoter groups (Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group Plc), experienced management team, and the pan-India telecom presence with high brand recognition. The outlook for the Indian telecommunications industry is stable. Furthermore, the ratings take cognisance of fund infusion by promoters of around Rs 5,000 crore.

The ratings, however, remains underpinned by VIL’s deteriorated financial risk profile, wherein, the tangible net-worth has eroded, its constantly declining subscriber base and delay in raising funds from financial institutions and investors. Also, the ratings take into account the company’s exposure to the inherent regulatory risks of the industry and the intensely competitive business environment.

Going forward, the ability of the company to raise funds to address the existing strain in liquidity and undertake capex to implement 5G to augment the subscriber base & consequent improvement in revenues will be a key rating monitorable, it added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vodafone Idea

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 23:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.