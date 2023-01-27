Cars24 plans 500 new hires across verticals in next three months

Cars24, an e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles, said it plans to hire more than 500 employees across verticals in the next 3 months.

The company will be for both tech and non-tech roles. It has opened positions in departments including technology, product, data sciences, engineering, business, customer success, human resources, finance, marketing and sales. The new hires will play a critical role in driving the next phase of growth at as the company scales its operations and expands further.

“As we scale our operations and expand further, we are looking for bright, talented minds for various roles who share similar values as us to join our team and play a pivotal part in driving the next phase of growth at Cars24,” said Vikram Chopra, CEO and Founder, .

The company further expanded its operations to 24 more cities in 2022. The firm recently said it has set a target to reach 1,000 cities in a few years as the pandemic has accelerated the shift to buying used cars in India.

The SoftBank-backed firm is planning to scale up its services in smaller cities and towns, where it is seeing an increasing demand for its pre-owned vehicles.

The company said it has doubled its revenue in 2022 despite the hard-hitting pandemic years, according to its recent annual MCA filing. The revenue now stands at Rs 6,008 crore for its India Business from Rs 2,776 crore in 2021.