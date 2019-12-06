Cash cows sold, cash guzzlers remain: Rocky ride ahead for Chandra's Essel

Essel Group, led by media mogul Subhash Chandra, is in for a rocky ride after losing control over two of its biggest cash cows — Zee Entertainment and Essel Propack.

Both companies accounted for the bulk of the group companies combined post-tax profits last financial year and were debt-free on a net basis, unlike the rest, shows an analysis of its financials. Analysts say the group is now largely left with cash-guzzlers like Dish TV, Zee Media, Siti Networks, Shirpur Gold, and Essel Infraprojects. “The group is left with capital-intensive and low-earnings businesses in ...