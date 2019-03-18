Cash-strapped Jet Airways likely to gain from JetPrivilege's success

Its annual revenue is merely the equivalent of about 10 days’ income of Jet, but JetPrivilege, the associate firm which runs the frequent flier programme, has emerged as a trusty steed in this time of crisis. Cash-strapped Jet is finalising a memorandum of understanding with joint venture partner Etihad.

According to the deal, Jet is pledging its entire shareholding of 49.9 per cent in JetPrivilege to raise a loan for multiple urgent needs. The airline has to pay off its lessors (59 planes are grounded due to non-payment), employee salaries, and vendors to stop being ...