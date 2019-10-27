Cautious but confident, IndiGo betting big on international sector

Half of the total growth that domestic aviation market leader IndiGo expects this financial year will be in international sectors, said the airline’s chief commercial officer William Boulter. IndiGo has chalked out a cautious but well thought out approach for its international foray, he added. “As of today, we are operating a little above twice the capacity internationally that we were at this time last year.

We still see much opportunity and are proceeding accordingly,” said Boulter. Though there have been repeated rumours that IndiGo was going for wide-bodied aircraft in ...