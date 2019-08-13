JUST IN
Business Standard

CBS and Viacom seal deal to merge 13 years after they split: Report

Viacom shareholders will receive 0.59625 CBS shares for each share they own

Reuters 

A woman exits the Viacom headquarters in New York. Photo: Reuters

CBS Corp and Viacom Inc have finalised their merger agreement, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, reunifying the US entertainment companies after 13 years apart.

Viacom shareholders will receive 0.59625 CBS shares for each share they own.

The two companies are controlled by National Amusements Inc, the holding company owned by billionaire Sumner Redstone and his daughter, Shari.
First Published: Tue, August 13 2019. 18:27 IST

