CCD ropes in former CBI DIG to probe Siddhartha's letter, scrutinise books

Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) has roped in former DIG of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Ashok Kumar Malhotra to investigate the content of the purported letter allegedly written by its founder apart from scrutinising its books of accounts.

This assignment was earlier given to global audit firm EY, which now has been reassigned owing to 'certain conflict of interest', the Bengaluru-based company said.

"It has been ascertained by the board in discussions with E&Y that the it has certain conflict of interest to carry out the referred assignment, since they are rendering services in the area of taxation, software and have also carried out due diligence of the company or subsidiaries, on behalf of third party clients," CDEL said in an exchange filing.

The conglomerate with interests in coffee to IT services, also said that Malhotra would be assisted by Agastya Legal LLP, New Delhi led by their senior partner M R Venkatesh.

"Malhotra has handled several high profile cases ranging from investigations involving bank, securities related cases of Harshad Mehta and other matters. He has also been assisting the Supreme Court of India in several matters," the company added.

Group founder chairman was found dead on July 31 a day after he had gone missing under mysterious circumstances. At the same time, a purported letter written by Siddhartha had surfaced alleging harassment by the income tax department. The letter also indicated about existence of certain financial transactions beyond the knowledge of CDEL board, auditors and even close family members.

Given the nature of allegations, CDEL on its August 8 board meet had assigned EY to conduct a forensic audit of its books of accounts apart from investigating the circumstances leading to such claims mentioned in the letter.

This week, CDEL has received regulatory nod for extending its annual general meeting (AGM) by 45 days. The company has already informed stock exchanges regarding delay in announcement of its quarterly results.

Towards the middle of this month, the company has appealed its lenders and creditors to give it sufficient time to honour its repayment obligations. Putting its debt liability at Rs 4,970 crore, the company has asserted that its deleveraging efforts would ensure timely repayment to creditors. Especially, its move to divest the Global Village Tech Park is likely to reduce the group’s total debt significantly to around Rs 2,400 crore, it had said. Currently, private equity major Blackstone is doing the due diligence for buying out the tech park at a valuation ranging from Rs 2,600 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.