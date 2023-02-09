JUST IN
Budget impact: Bidders redraw valuation of debt-laden Reliance Capital
Hindalco Q3 results: Net profit falls 63% on input cost pressure
Ola Electric unveils 5 electric motorcycles, launch planned next year
Adani Wilmar denies 'raid', says no irregularities found at Himachal store
India's rural markets impacted due to high food inflation, says Alan Jope
Adani Group companies stocks resume decline on MSCI free float review
Trafigura faces $577 million loss after uncovering nickel fraud in India
Vedanta Resources' liquidity depends on $2 bn fundraising: S&P report
Adani Power receives NCLT's approval for merger of six subsidiaries
Google announces AI-enabled updates to its search, maps, translate services
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
PepsiCo India records double-digit organic revenue growth in 2022
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CCI invokes doctrine of necessity to bypass the quorum to clear six deals

The next meeting of the CCI is scheduled for Tuesday. The watchdog may take a call on some of the remaining 14 deals which are awaiting nod

Topics
CCI | Competition Commission of India CCI | Switzerland

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

CCI invokes doctrine of necessity to clear six combination deals
Acquisition of 100 per cent equity and preference shares of Lanco Anpara Power Limited by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited Group was also approved by the Commission

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday invoked the doctrine of necessity to bypass the quorum to clear six deals.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CCI

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 21:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.