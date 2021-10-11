CCI penalises PMP Infratech, Rati Engg for rigging tender floated by GAIL

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) levied a penalty on PMP Infratech and Rati Engineering for indulging in practices leading to bid rigging of a tender floated by in 2017–18. The tender was for the restoration of well sites in Ahmedabad and Anand areas of Gujarat.

“ found that the two firms were in regular touch with each other regarding the tender floated by and even after the submission of their bids. Further the bids of two firms were submitted from same IP address from the premises of PMP Infratech office at Ahmedabad, with a one-day gap,” an official statement said.

found such conduct to have contravened the provisions of Section 3(3)(d) read with Section 3(1) of the Competition Act, 2002 which prohibit anti-competitive agreements including bid rigging.

The competition regulator imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 25 lakh on PMP Infratech, Rs 2.5 lakh on Rati Engineering and Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 on their respective individuals who managed and controlled the firms. This is in addition to passing a cease-and-desist order.