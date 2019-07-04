Centre approaches Supreme Court against TDSAT order on Airtel-Tikona deal

-
The government on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court against the Telecom Dispute Settlement Appellate Tribunal’s order staying a demand notice nearly Rs 1,627 crore. The Department of Telecommunications had in August last year asked Airtel to pay in cash and bank guarantees the sum to issue a no-objection certificate to clear the firm’s merger with Bharti Digital Networks, which was formerly known as Tikona Digital Networks. The SC on Wednesday agreed to hear the matter on Monday.
