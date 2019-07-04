JUST IN
Centre approaches Supreme Court against TDSAT order on Airtel-Tikona deal

The DoT had in August last year asked Airtel to pay in cash and bank guarantees the sum to issue a no-objection certificate to clear the firm's merger with Bharti Digital networks

The government on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court against the Telecom Dispute Settlement Appellate Tribunal’s order staying a demand notice nearly Rs 1,627 crore. The Department of Telecommunications had in August last year asked Airtel to pay in cash and bank guarantees the sum to issue a no-objection certificate to clear the firm’s merger with Bharti Digital Networks, which was formerly known as Tikona Digital Networks. The SC on Wednesday agreed to hear the matter on Monday.
First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 00:08 IST

