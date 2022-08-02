JUST IN
ITC exits from lifestyle retailing business after a 'strategic review'
EV firm Komaki launches fire-resistant batteries, available from next month
Private banks reported most data breaches in 2018-22: Parliament told
Airbus signs deal with GMR group to provide aircraft maintenance training
Uber likely to exit Zomato; puts entire 7.8% stake on the block
Adani group enters industrial 5G spectrum space, to develop super app
India's Q1 corporate earnings growth led by BFSI sector: Motilal Oswal
Irdai proposes single limit on expenses for non-life insurance firms
Top headlines: Rupee jumps 41 paise; 8th monkeypox case detected in India
Zomato, Blinkit to cross-leverage customer bases soon: Deepinder Goyal
You are here: Home » Companies » News
ITC exits from lifestyle retailing business after a 'strategic review'
Business Standard

Centre cites policy to reject union's proposal to merge RINL with SAIL

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) in non-strategic sectors shall be considered for privatisation, or they shall be closed, said Minister of State Finance Bhagwat Karat in Rajya Sabha.

Topics
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd | Steel Authority of India | merger

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 

RINL
As the policy puts steel manufacturing in the non-strategic sector, there is no scope to consider the merger of RINL with other Central PSEs, Karad told lawmakers in response to a question.

The centre has rejected a proposal by the employees' union of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) for merging the company with state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Parliament was told on Tuesday.

The New Public Sector Enterprise (PSEs) policy for Atmanirbhar Bharat classifies strategic and non-strategic sectors. Public sector undertakings (PSUs) in non-strategic sectors shall be considered for privatisation, or they shall be closed, said Minister of State Finance Bhagwat Karat in Rajya Sabha.

As the policy puts steel manufacturing in the non-strategic sector, there is no scope to consider the merger of RINL with other Central PSEs, Karad told lawmakers in response to a question. Karad also cited a decision by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for rejecting the merger.

The centre recently changed the privatisation policy and barred PSUs from bidding for other Central PSEs on the block for privatisation. It has said that transfer of management control from the government to any other government organisation or state government may continue the "inherent inefficiencies" of state-run firms, citing such a transaction would defeat the purpose of the new PSE policy.

As per the changes made to the policy, (Central/State/Joint)/State Governments/Cooperative Societies controlled by the governments are not permitted to participate in the strategic disinvestment/privatisation of other PSUs as bidders unless otherwise specifically approved by the central government in public interest.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has appointed transaction adviser, legal adviser and asset valuer through a competitive bidding process, Karad said. The centre plans to sell its 100 per cent shareholding in RINL, also called Vizag Steel, along with RINL’s stake in its subsidiaries/joint ventures through the strategic disinvestment process.
Read our full coverage on Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 20:20 IST

`
.