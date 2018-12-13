Centre's solar energy tender to scale up Waaree Energies' 1.5 Gw capacity

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies, largest Indian manufacturer of solar energy panels, would get a major push if, as is reported, it partners Delhi-based Azure Power for the central government’s generation-linked manufacturing tender in the sector. The production base of 1.5 Gw could double.

Company executives declined to comment on the reported joint venture or the bid. Sunil Rathi, director, said there were expansion plans but did not confirm the bid with Azure. In May, the Centre issued its first such tender for setting up a solar manufacturing plant, for aggregate ...