CESC: Analysts see benefits even in part demerger, stock price recovers

The long-awaited value-unlocking in CESC is finally taking place and bringing joy to investors as the stock price starts recovering. Since the multiple businesses under a single umbrella resulted in holding company discount, CESC’s decision on separate listing of all businesses should result in value unlocking for investors.

Before the company’s announcement of restructuring last year, the stock had seen highs in January’18 but it thereafter trended lower. With the process getting delayed as CESC awaited approval from West Bengal Electricity Regulatory ...