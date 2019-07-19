CESC Ventures plans to invest in more start-ups, put in Rs 300 crore

CESC Ventures, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG), will invest in at least 10 after investing in two such businesses, said the company on Friday.

“We are looking at investing in 10-20 primarily from the FMCG vertical, to help them grow. Currently, we want to remain as a venture capitalist and don’t have any intention to take over the where we are investing,” said Shashwat Goenka, director at CESC Ventures, on the sidelines of the company's first Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kolkata.

The company will invest Rs 300 crore in start-ups, raising the amount from Rs. 100 crore.

The company, in November 2018, invested in The Souled Store, a pop culture merchandise brand. The company, in June 2019, invested in mCaffeine which uses caffeine as a key component in its products sold online.

Apart from financing start-ups, CESC Ventures has also been on an acquisition mode and is leading futuristic businesses like FMCG for the group.

In June this year, for a consideration of Rs. 32.18 crore, the company picked up a majority stake in Herbolab India which manufactures Ayurvedic medicines and products under the Dr. Vaidya’s brand name.

The FMCG vertical, led by Guiltfree Industries, which manufactures snacks under the Too Yumm brand name posted a revenue of Rs. 358.44 crore in the last fiscal year which, Goenka is targeting to take up to Rs. 10,000 crore in the coming 5-7 years.

Under this brand too, CESC Ventures had picked up a controlling stake in Apricot Foods which markets snacks under the brand name Evita.

In its AGM, the company has sought approval from its shareholders to create a charge on the movable and immovable properties of the company, both present and future, for securing any financial assistance or credit facilities from lenders for a maximum of Rs. 100 crore.

In the ongoing fiscal year, Spencer’s Retail, the retail arm of the RPSG Group, which got listed as a separate entity post a group demerger, will be opening other 20-30 stores across the country save west India.

While the focus will be on large-format stores and a substantial chunk of these upcoming stores will be in the hypermarket format, some of the new ones will also be neighbourhood stores to stock groceries and other items of daily use.

“These new stores will add another 2.5 lakh square foot of retailing space to the existing 13.7 lakh square foot,” said Goenka.

Each of the hypermarket format stores will entail an investment between Rs. 2-4 crore. Currently, out of 156 stores, Spencer’s has 74 large-format stores which accounts for 85 per cent of Spencer’s annual earnings.