Good outcome from Jet, lenders' talks better than insolvency: Govt official
Chairman Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board

Saddled with more than $1 billion of debt, Jet is struggling to stay afloat

Naresh Goyal’s son Nivaan to be inducted into the board as Jet founder will have to step down

Jet Airways Ltd Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal have quit the board of the cash-strapped airline, the airline informed the stock exchange on Monday.

Saddled with more than $1 billion of debt, Jet is struggling to stay afloat. It has delayed payments to banks, suppliers, pilots and lessors - some of which have forced the airline to ground as many as 40 planes.

Jet has survived a near-death experience once before; in 2013, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways injected $600 million of capital for a 24 percent stake in the airline, three London Heathrow slots and a majority share in Jet's frequent flyer programme. The infusion helped Jet pare down debt and fight growing domestic competition.

The government has asked state-run banks, led by SBI, to rescue Jet without pushing it into bankruptcy, seeking to avert thousands of job losses weeks before a general election. The reports of Goyal's departure led to a rally in Jet's shares of more than 12 percent.
