Chalo raises $40mn in funding round led by Lightrock India, Filter Capital

-
ALSO READ
Pocket-friendly apps to tap the creative artist you never knew you were
China's app ban proves to be a jackpot for Indian mobile apps
Village commerce tech startup 1Bridge raises $2.5 mn in fresh funding round
Indian startups to get $200-mn VC fund focusing on 4 areas of climate tech
Live video startup 100ms raises $4.5mn in seed round led by Accel
-
Chalo, a public transport technology company, has raised $40 million in funding it aims to use for expanding its bus support services in India and abroad.
The Series C funding round led by Lightrock India and Filter Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investors WaterBridge Ventures, Raine Venture Partners, Neeraj Arora (former Chief Business Officer, WhatsApp) and Amit Singhal (former SVP, Google).
Of the new funds, $10 million will be used to buyback ESOPs to reward current and former employees and enable early angel investors to monetise.
Chalo has grown to become one of the largest mobility company post the pandemic, powering 20 million bus rides in September 2021. The company said it has established market leadership with 15,000 buses live on its platform and a presence in 31 cities across Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and other states.
“Buses are India’s #1 form of public transport with 48% share of trips. At Chalo, we deploy technology that improves the bus experience, and thereby increases ridership,” said Mohit Dubey, CEO of the company.
Chalo’s app allows passengers to track buses and see live arrival time, eliminating waiting time at stops.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU