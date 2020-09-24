Chemcon IPO subscribed 149 times, CAMS 47 times as offers conclude

-
ALSO READ
CAMS, Chemcon Specialty Chemicals IPOs to hit market on September 21
Chemcon IPO: How momentum in the pharma sector is positive for the company
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO subscribed 12.65 times on day 2
Tech firm CAMS' public issue subscribed 1.9 times on second day
CAMS IPO opens today: Four reasons why analysts suggest subscribing to it
-
The initial public offering (IPO) of both Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals received strong investor response on Wednesday, the concluding day of the IPOs. CAMS was subscribed 47 times and Chemcon 149 times.
The wealthy investor portion of CAMS was subscribed 112 times, the institutional portion 73 times, and the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed five times. CAMS had allotted shares worth Rs 666 crore on Saturday to 35 anchor investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Funds, Goldman Sachs India, and the Government of Singapore.
CAMS provides financial infrastructure and services to mutual funds (MFs) and other financial institutions and is India's largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) of MFs. The company enjoys a 70-per cent market share in MF services in terms of average assets under management(AAUM). Many analysts had recommended the stock, citing the company’s dominant position in the RTA market, debt-free status, and the track record of the management. However, analysts warned that growth might be muted in the short term because of Covid-related disruptions. The firm’s top line declined 15 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the quarter ended June 2020, to Rs 148.6 crore. However, its bottom line was up 1.7 per cent YoY to Rs 40.8 crore.
Chemcon’s high net worth individual portion was subscribed 450 times, its institutional portion was subscribed 113 times, and retail was subscribed 40 times. The firm is a manufacturer of specialised chemical products, and its product portfolio includes oilfield chemicals and pharma intermediates. The Rs 318-crore IPO comprised of a fresh issue of Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 153 crore. The company allotted Rs 95 crore for 13 anchor investors on Friday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU