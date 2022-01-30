Chennai-based agri-commerce firm WayCool lines up Rs 250 crore ESOP

-
ALSO READ
Ninjacart buys back ESOPs worth Rs 100 cr after investment from Flipkart
Vedantu announces buyback of ESOPs worth $3 mn for eligible employees
WayCool Foods raises $117 mn in Series D from Lightrock, IFS and others
Honasa, parent company of Mamearth and The Derma, offers ESOPs to all staff
Licious opens its first-ever ESOP buyback option worth Rs 30 crore
-
Chennai-based agriculture supply chain startup WayCool Foods and Products has announced its first employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) worth Rs 250 crore for all 1,500 employees. Waycool is planning to expand its presence to select geographies like the Middle East as part of its roadmap to become a unicorn by 2025.
The ESOP announcement is close to the heels of the company raising $117 million in their Series D round which saw participation from new and existing investors such as LightRock, LightBox, FMO, Lightsmith, World Bank Group’s- IFC, Redwood Equity Partners and Gawa Capital. Early this month, as part of its plan to expand presence in North India, Waycool had acquired a 70 per cent stake in SV Agri (SiddhiVinayak Agri Processing), an integrated player in the potato supply chain ecosystem, for $8 million.
"For a few quarters, we are seeing substantial growth in terms of revenue. We want our employees to own the growth. A Rs 250-crore pool is created for all 1,500 employees across all the grades," said Chinna Pardhasaradhi, chief financial officer of WayCool, talking about the ESOP plan. The agri supply chain major had achieved a turnover of Rs 400 crore during the financial year 2020-21 and is on road to touch Rs 1,000 crore during the current financial year. It has also set a roadmap to become a $1 billion company by 2025.
"Through the money raised during the current round, we want to further expand in South and Western India. We may also look at The Middle East, as a large portion of the supply chain in that market is coming from the South and the West," said Karthik Jayaraman, Managing Director of the company. WayCool had reportedly announced $100 million investment in technology, product development, facility expansion, and new company acquisitions over the next four years.
Through the funds raised, WayColl is planning to introduce more technology, including robotics in its warehousing facilities. The company will increase its technology team in Bengaluru from 150 now to 350 by the end of the current financial year.
WayCool Foods, leverages innovative technology to scale and operate a complex supply chain from soil to sale. Implementing deep tech and automation has enabled WayCool to successfully create a World Class, Sustainable Supply Chain, the company said. WayCool has a wide product range across multiple channels and categories such as fresh produce, staples, and dairy, serving over 100000 clients in the general trade, modern trade,e-commerce, and food services space. With its network, it caters to over 500 locations in southern and western India.
WayCool's private label brands basket consists of Madhuram, Shuddha, Kitchenji, L'exotique and Freshey’s, the company is looking to add more brands into this.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU