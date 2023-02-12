JUST IN
Nayara Energy Q3 profit up 2% as shutdown, windfall tax impact margins
Chennai-based Invenire Energy to invest $550 mn in hydrocarbons by 2026-27

Aims to increase output from 4,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 35,000 boepd; is also lining up $500 mn for coal-bed methane block in MP, where it plans to drill 500 wells

Topics
Chennai | hydrocarbon industry | Energy

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Chennai-based Invenire Energy, the only private equity-backed hydrocarbon exploration and production company in the country, is set to invest about $550 million (over Rs 4,500 crore) in the next four years to increase its production from 4,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 35,000 boepd. The firm is also lining up an investment of $500 million for its coal-bed methane block in Madhya Pradesh, where it plans to drill around 500 wells over a period of 20 years.

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 15:00 IST

