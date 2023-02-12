Chennai-based Invenire Energy to invest $550 mn in hydrocarbons by 2026-27

Chennai-based Invenire Energy, the only private equity-backed hydrocarbon exploration and production company in the country, is set to invest about $550 million (over Rs 4,500 crore) in the next four years to increase its production from 4,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 35,000 boepd. The firm is also lining up an investment of $500 million for its coal-bed methane block in Madhya Pradesh, where it plans to drill around 500 wells over a period of 20 years.