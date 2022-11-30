Chennai-based Manali Petrochemicals acquires UK-based Penn Globe

JUST IN
Topics
Manali Petrochemical | Petrochemicals industry | Petrochemicals

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

On the strength of this development, MPL will fortify its progress in new technologies while enhancing the efficiencies of existing systems and applications

Chennai-based Manali Petrochemicals (MPL), a part of Singapore’s AM International, said on Wednesday it had acquired UK-based Penn Globe for GBP 21 million.

Penn Globe is a market leader in foam control agents and chemical products like lubricants, surface coatings, release agents and silicone emulsions. The boards of the two companies unanimously approved the acquisition.

“The addition of Penn Globe is an important step in the execution of our growth strategy. It gives us access to world-class products, technology, and a talented team as a strategic advantage,” said Ashwin Muthiah, chairman of MPL and founder-chairman of AM International.

MPL, which is India’s only integrated manufacturer of polyols, said the acquisition will help it in accessing new technologies and improve its existing systems and applications.

“The offerings by Penn Globe Limited strategically complement the existing portfolio at MPL –. We foresee enhanced value from the enterprises' R&D and product innovations. It will also add to the Company's speciality and value-added product portfolio, which has witnessed a steady growth in demand over the years,” said Muthukrishnan Ravi, managing director at MPL and central executive officer, petrochemicals, AMIH, Singapore.

“We are delighted to be a part of Manali Petrochemicals and AM International, Singapore. This will enable us to expand and strengthen our footprints in Asia and grow our portfolio to cater to a globally diversified customer base,” said John Whitehead, managing director, Penn Globe.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 20:20 IST

