Chinese brands corner two-thirds of India's smartphone market: Report

From the rise of Samsung to the top of premium market to Indian brand Lava’s comeback in feature phones, shipment numbers for the first quarter of 2019 has no dearth of surprises. This year’s January-March shipment numbers show the rising tide of Chinese brands has finally reached an unprecedented level in smartphones market with no Indian player at the top five.
