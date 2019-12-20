Chinese EV maker Benling enters high-speed zone with launch of Aura

Benling India Energy & Technology Pvt Ltd, the Indian arm of Chinese electric two-wheeler manufacturer, launched its latest model Aura today. With this launch, the company has entered into high speed segment of India’s EV market.



Aura is expected to go on sale from the first quarter calendar year 2020 and will be available pan-India.



Paritosh Dey, CEO, Benling India Energy & Technology Pvt Ltd, said India’s mobility landscape has tremendous opportunities for growth in the electric vehicle segment. Lack of charging infrastructure and R&D required in the EV space are a challenge, which, if mitigated, would pave way for emergence of EV over ICE (internal combustion engines).



"We need to establish proper infrastructure to create a thriving ecosystem for electric vehicles,” Dey said.



Benling India started its operations in 2019 and had already launched three low-speed models namely- Kriti, Icon and Falcon.