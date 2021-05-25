Chocolate maker Smoor to raise Rs 50 cr, open over 100 outlets in 5 years

-
ALSO READ
PE funds ready cash, scout for bulk-buying social e-commerce start-ups
The rise & rise of Byju's: The edtech startup's journey explained
Say it with flowers and candy, health packs and hi-fi this Valentine's Day
Mondelez India expects some pockets of Covid disruption in India
Amazon, eBay make recommendations to govt for foreign trade policy
-
Gourmet chocolate startup Smoor is in the process of closing a Rs 50 crore Series A round in the next six months, said a top company official. The startup will also be launching a one-of-a-kind experience centre in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 12 crore where visitors would be able to experience the craft of exquisite chocolate making.
“This will be a 30,000 square feet facility which will bring the best of global practices for luxury chocolate manufacturing. Not only that, it will allow customers to see how chocolates are made. Chocolates will also be produced for export here,” said Vimal Sharma, CEO of Smoor, who has over two decades of experience in the food industry. The startup is looking at entering West Asia next year.
The company, which has been bootstrapped is also planning to scale up from the present 20 outlets to 130 in the next five years. The outlets will include cafes, lounges and kiosks at malls and airports. While the sales of their gourmet chocolates took a beating because of the lockdowns, the e-commerce segment has seen over 390 per cent growth. “We will be launching soon on Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket and Grofers,” said Sharma. The startup achieved single-digit growth in FY21 and is looking to close FY22 with Rs 100 crore in revenue. The startup competes with brands such as ITC's Fabelle in the premium chocolates segment.
Currently a Rs 3,000 crore opportunity in India, the luxury chocolates market is growing at 32 per cent which is much higher than the 13 per cent growth rate of the overall chocolates segment.
Smoor is betting big on snacking of chocolates for its next phase of growth and will be launching a range of chocolates infused with super foods and energy bars for the health conscious consumers. “There will be a health story associated with chocolates so we are also zeroing in on 70-85 per cent cocoa in our range,” said Sharma.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU