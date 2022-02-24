CIL looking to offer over 100 closed, discontinued mines to private sector

-
ALSO READ
CIL asked Mahagenco to augment coal stock at thermal power plants
Supply of coal by CIL to power sector rises 23% in April-October
JSPL to start mining at Kasia mine within a month: MD V R Sharma
Govt asks CIL to explore prospects in electric vehicles, charging pods
Produce more coal or no supply from CIL: Govt warns captive mine owners
-
State-owned CIL is considering offering more than 100 closed, discontinued mines to the private sector on revenue sharing basis in due course of time, the coal ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry is hopeful that the collaboration with the private sector will enhance productivity and lead to production of additional dry fuel required for the development of the country, it said.
"The Ministry of Coal held a stakeholder consultation on revenue sharing model for discontinued/closed mines of CIL here today with the private sector," the statement said.
The consultation attracted huge participation from the private sector like Essel Mining, Adani, TATA, JSW and JSPL and their enthusiastic support to the proposal.
There are many mines which were discontinued/closed in the past by CIL due to several reasons and these could be reopened and productively brought into operation with the partnership of the private sector.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU