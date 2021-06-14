CIL Q4 net marginally down at Rs 4,589 cr; declares Rs 3.5 final dividend

State-run on Monday reported marginal decrease in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,589 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. It was Rs 4,626 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations decreased to Rs 26,700 crore as against Rs 27,568 crore a year ago.

The Board of Directors have recommended a final of Rs 3.50 per equity share for the financial year 2O2O-21), which is subject to the approval of shareholders.

"The Board of Directors have declared an interim of Rs 4,622 crore (Rs 7.50 per share) on 11th November, 2020 and Rs 3,081.37 Crore (Rs 5 per share) on 05th March, 2021. lnterim of Rs 7,395.27 Crore (Rs 12 per share) was paid during FY2O," the company said in a stock exchange filing.