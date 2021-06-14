CIL Q4 net marginally down at Rs 4,589 cr; declares Rs 3.5 final dividend

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Expansion in newer business will reduce funding dependence: Coal India CMD
Coal quality and quantity issues surface again; CIL denies grade slippage
JEE Main Result 2021: February result likely to be announced today
ITC Q4 consolidated net profit falls 3%, declares final dividend of Rs 5.75
-
State-run Coal India on Monday reported marginal decrease in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,589 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. It was Rs 4,626 crore a year ago.
Revenue from operations decreased to Rs 26,700 crore as against Rs 27,568 crore a year ago.
The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share for the financial year 2O2O-21), which is subject to the approval of shareholders.
"The Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 4,622 crore (Rs 7.50 per share) on 11th November, 2020 and Rs 3,081.37 Crore (Rs 5 per share) on 05th March, 2021. lnterim dividend of Rs 7,395.27 Crore (Rs 12 per share) was paid during FY2O," the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU