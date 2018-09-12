CIL seeks Indian School of Mines' help to rationalise operations, cost

In a move to rationalise its operations and cost, (CIL) has decided to close, reorganise or convert a majority of its existing mines which are either operationally or commercially unviable and has appointed the (ISM) to come up with a report on this.

In the current fiscal year, this Maharatna company will be shutting down 53 mines across its operational areas while it has opted to open new ones.

“We inherited many underground mines at the time of nationalisation (of coal) when there were more than 700 mines. Now, we are trying to rationalise mines which are small and not financially viable. For some of the mines we are trying to amalgamate and turn some of them into opencast”, the company’s chairman, A K Jha said after the company’s 44th Annual General Meeting here.

ISM is expected to revert with a plan, or a suggestion, in the coming six months.

However, Jha added that this “rationalisation” drive will not lead to job losses as employees and workers in these mines will be relocated or given “new job roles”.

Last year, had shut down 43 mines on ground of commercial unviability and safety.

Currently, has 369 mines in its kitty of which only 26 are major mines which contribute around 60 per cent of the total annual production.

On the other hand, 11 coal blocks have been allotted to its subsidiaries - Eastern Coalfields, Bharat Coking Coal, and Western Coalfields which Jha said has a potential to produce more than 100 million tonne (mt) of coal per annum in the near future. Moreover, four projects with an ultimate capacity of 24.60 mt and total capital investment of Rs. 41.55 billion has been approved by the company’s board.

Jha expects these blocks to start production in the next 2-3 years.

Although a monetary impact couldn’t be immediately ascertained as a result of this rationalisation move, a senior company official opined that it will help reduce unnecessary costs and will help the company maintain its competitive edge, especially at a time when the coal sector is nearly liberalised back again. In turn, it is poised to end coal monopoly in India.

“In many cases, the mines we had inherited have legacy and safety issues and are not commercially viable. Unless fresh blocks are opened, scaling up production or achieving economies of scale may be quite challenging”, the executive said.

Interestingly, the Vision 2030 document had suggested Coal India to focus on brownfield expansion and not go for new coal blocks. “In view of the likely demand, there is limited requirement of starting new coal mines except the ones already auctioned or allocated”, the document read. It furthered that although there is limited business case for new mines in the immediate future, it may be advisable to “monitor the growth in coal demand and decide on new mines accordingly”.

At the current rated capacity, CIL, together with Neyveli Lignite Corporation and Singareni Collieries, have a total capacity of 1500 mt.

To emerge as a competitive corporate entity in the field of mining and diversify into related fields to open new revenue streams, Coal India had appointed to prepare a roadmap for the company. After this consultant reverted with the roadmap, titled Vision 2030, Coal India sought comments from various stakeholders and has sent it to the coal ministry.

The power ministry has asked for 525 mt of coal in the current fiscal year, up from 454 mt is had asked for in the previous fiscal year. However, despite achieving a good growth rate, the monsoon has been a dampener for as production as well as evacuation took a hit.

Besides its commitment of assured fuel to the state-owned power sector, another 20-25 mt of coal is expected to be offered to both power and non-power consumers in the remaining part of the 2018-19 fiscal year.