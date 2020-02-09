Cipla acquires 4 women's health brands from Wanbury to strengthen segment

Drug major has acquired the nutrition products portfolio from Mumbai-based Wanbury for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition, aimed at strengthening Cipla’s women’s health segment, comprises four brands — CPink, CDense, Productiv, and Folinine. CPink is used to treat anaemia, CDense is used for calcium deficiency, Productiv is used to treat infertility, and Folinine is a folic acid tablet. According to IQVIA (December Moving Annual Turnover), the four molecules have a market size of Rs 3,100 crore in India. At present, these brands clock a sales value of Rs 59.6 crore for Wanbury.

said the nutraceutical products, to be sold under the four umbrella brands, would address various health needs for conditions arising due to nutritional deficiencies or insufficiencies. These include supplements such as multivitamins, multi-mineral and antioxidants for adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women, women going through menopause, and for male and female reproductive health.

Nikhil Chopra, head of India business at Cipla, said, “We are focused on strengthening our play in the women’s health segment by amplifying our four-decade long presence in this category.”

"Through this newly acquired portfolio, we shall be catering to a wide range of patient needs, including nutritional deficiencies, bone health, and sexual health," he said.

The vitamins and nutrients market in India is valued at about Rs 12,149 crore and is clocking 9 per cent average growth, according to market research firm AIOCD AWACS.

Drug firms are focusing on this area as many molecules in this segment are still out of price control and offer good margins.