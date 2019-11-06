Cipla's Q2 profit before tax grows 34% on Indian business revival

Mumbai-based posted a 34 per cent year on year rise in profit before tax (PBT) as its domestic business saw a rebound after a distribution overhaul in the last quarter. The total revenue from operations grew by 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,396 crore, while the net profit clocked a 25 per cent growth to Rs 471 crore.

said it would opt for the new corporation tax rate next fiscal as it had MAT credit during the current financial year.

The company undertook an exercise of a major restructuring of its domestic distribution network in the past few months which had resulted in a revenue loss of Rs 200 crore in the first quarter of the year. The India business saw a sharp decline in the first quarter as a result (about 12 per cent year-on-year).

Kedar Upadhye, Joint President and Global CFO, said that post the restructuring concentration risk in terms of distribution has come down and directionally distribution model change is quite successful.

Cipla took a call to overhaul its distribution network as it became concentrated in the hands of very few distributors who accounted for large sales. They were putting pressure on the company for additional discounts. "We have moved away from aggressive discounting that was forced on us. This has helped improve commercial discipline, and the quality of pending collections in the market," said Upadhyaye. For the prescription business, the sales is evenly distributed among several large distributors.

The India trade generics business thus saw a 61 per cent growth sequentially, the company claimed. On a year on year basis, it remained flat on a billing basis. The branded generics business clocked a 13 per cent growth on a YoY basis. Overall, the India business grew by six per cent YoY and 29 per cent sequentially.

The company's US business, however, saw some erosion in prices of generic Sensipar (cinacalcet), a thyroid medication, as multiple other products were launched in the market. Upadhyaye claimed that while the company has held on to its market share in the product, there indeed have been drop in prices. The US revenues thus show a decline on a quarter on quarter basis of 15 per cent. On a YoY basis, the US business was up 26 per cent.

The emerging markets business too is back on growth path, clocking a 62 per cent of sequential growth in revenues. On a YoY basis, it is down marginally. The bulk drug or active pharmaceutical ingredients business is down 9 per cent YoY to Rs 157 crore.

“Our home markets continued to bode well - India Business recorded robust performance in trade generics and across all key therapies in branded business while in South Africa, the private market business outpaced the market significantly," said Umang Vohra MD and Global CEO, Cipla Ltd.