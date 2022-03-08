Citi's Asia Pacific arm to hire 350 people in 3 years to accelerate growth

-
ALSO READ
Hard lessons for banks and FIs from a decade of bad infrastructure loans
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces over Rs 30,000 cr guarantee for bad bank
What are the different types of loans?
'Bad bank' and development finance institution are Modi govt's bad legacies
NARCL expects to recover up to Rs 64,000 cr through resolution of bad loans
-
Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) Asia Pacific – which serves mid-sized companies and emerging corporates – plans to hire close to 350 people, including nearly 200 commercial bankers, over the next three years to accelerate growth in the region.
The Asia Pacific hiring represents the largest investment in headcount across CCB globally, the foreign lender said in a statement.
“A majority of these hires will be placed in China, Hong Kong, India and Singapore. In China, CCB plans to add over 80 new hires, and in Hong Kong, the business will add close to 100 additional people. In India and Singapore, around 80 and over 30 hires will be made respectively. Globally, CCB plans to hire 900 people, including 400 commercial bankers, over the next three years,” Citi said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU