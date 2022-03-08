Citi's Asia Pacific arm to hire 350 people in 3 years to accelerate growth

Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) Asia Pacific – which serves mid-sized and emerging corporates – plans to hire close to 350 people, including nearly 200 commercial bankers, over the next three years to accelerate growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific hiring represents the largest investment in headcount across CCB globally, the foreign lender said in a statement.

“A majority of these hires will be placed in China, Hong Kong, India and Singapore. In China, CCB plans to add over 80 new hires, and in Hong Kong, the business will add close to 100 additional people. In India and Singapore, around 80 and over 30 hires will be made respectively. Globally, CCB plans to hire 900 people, including 400 commercial bankers, over the next three years,” Citi said.