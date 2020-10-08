CK Rajkumar, entrepreneur and founder of Sujatha Bio Tech passes away

CK Rajkumar, the Founder of Sujatha Bio Tech and the owner of brands like Nivaran 90 and Velvette shampoo, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

He was reportedly admitted in the hospital a few days ago and was in critical condition. Rajkumar was 68.

CK Kumaravel, the Founder and CEO of Naturals chain of salons and spa, and Rajkumar’s brother made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday night. “With immense grief & deep regret I announce the passing away of our beloved brother Dr CK Rajkumar, the CMD of #velvette international & a dynamic entrepreneur who taught us to dream big & never to give up,” he tweeted. Rajkumar is also the brother of CK Ranganathan, Founder of CavinKare, a Chennai-based FMCG firm.

Rajkumar was recently in the after one of their experiments to find a cure for Covid-19 went wrong in their lab in Chennai.