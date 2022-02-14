Cleantech start-up Sistema.bio raises $15 million in Series B round

Sistema.bio has raised $15.6 million in its Series B round that includes a mix of equity, debt and non-dilutive capital to support the continued growth and scale of the company’s waste-to-energy technology and business model.

The round was led by an equity investment from KawiSafi Ventures and matched by AXA IM Alts. Existing investors Engie RDE, EU ElectriFI fund, Chroma Impact, Blink CV and Co Capital also participated in the round, and Triodos Bank provided additional working capital financing.

Sistema.bio provides access to biodigester technology, training, and financing for farmers. Its patented technology allows farmers around the world to efficiently convert their waste into renewable energy and biofertiliser. In 2021, the company sold 14,000 units and set up a new manufacturing facility in India.

Sistema.bio was founded in 2010 in Mexico. At present, with over 200,000 users in 30 countries, the company is the global leader in distributed biogas technology, service and financing and has operational hubs in Mexico, Colombia, Kenya and India.

“Our team at KawiSafi are very excited to begin this partnership with Sistema.bio and support them in this global scaling phase of their growth”

“Sistema.bio has perfected their distributed biogas technology which is modular and easy-to-use so that it can serve the whole spectrum of small to large farms. Their products are now being used by hundreds of thousands of people across three continents to meet diverse energy needs, from domestic (cooking, heating) to productive (agro-processing) uses as well as biofertilizer to increase farm yields,” said Marcus Watson, Director at KawiSafi.

“We see huge potential in Sistema.bio’s solution to reduce GHG emissions at the farm level and make a significant dent in the global climate crisis,” he added.