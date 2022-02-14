Cleantech start-up Sistema.bio raises $15 million in Series B round

-
ALSO READ
Managing biomedical waste
Digital farm advisory startup BharatAgri raises $6.5 mn in Series A round
88academics raises $3 mn in pre-series A round led by Aarin Capital
Manch Technologies raises $1.1 mn in pre-series A round led by BISF
Market intelligence platform AlphaSense raises $180 mn in Series C funding
-
Sistema.bio has raised $15.6 million in its Series B round that includes a mix of equity, debt and non-dilutive capital to support the continued growth and scale of the company’s waste-to-energy technology and business model.
The round was led by an equity investment from KawiSafi Ventures and matched by AXA IM Alts. Existing investors Engie RDE, EU ElectriFI fund, Chroma Impact, Blink CV and Co Capital also participated in the round, and Triodos Bank provided additional working capital financing.
Sistema.bio provides access to biodigester technology, training, and financing for farmers. Its patented technology allows farmers around the world to efficiently convert their waste into renewable energy and biofertiliser. In 2021, the company sold 14,000 units and set up a new manufacturing facility in India.
Sistema.bio was founded in 2010 in Mexico. At present, with over 200,000 users in 30 countries, the company is the global leader in distributed biogas technology, service and financing and has operational hubs in Mexico, Colombia, Kenya and India.
“Our team at KawiSafi are very excited to begin this partnership with Sistema.bio and support them in this global scaling phase of their growth”
“Sistema.bio has perfected their distributed biogas technology which is modular and easy-to-use so that it can serve the whole spectrum of small to large farms. Their products are now being used by hundreds of thousands of people across three continents to meet diverse energy needs, from domestic (cooking, heating) to productive (agro-processing) uses as well as biofertilizer to increase farm yields,” said Marcus Watson, Director at KawiSafi.
“We see huge potential in Sistema.bio’s solution to reduce GHG emissions at the farm level and make a significant dent in the global climate crisis,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU