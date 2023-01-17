Climate change one of key concerns for CXOs: Deloitte sustainability survey

has been ranked among the top three issues of concern by CXOs with 75 per cent of those surveyed saying that have increased their investments over the past year, according to the Deloitte CXO Survey 2023.

While globally, is a bigger concern than innovation, talent, supply chain and geopolitics, it is second only to economic outlook.

In India, however, the found was a higher priority, ahead of ‘economic outlook’, as compared to global executives, with 57 per cent calling it a “top three priority” compared to 42 per cent of global CXOs.

Compared to the global average, Indian CxOs are likely to report feeling more stakeholder pressure to act from board members - 78 per cent, the government 72 per cent and shareholders 71 per cent.

Sixty per cent of Indian CxOs rated a “just transition” to be extremely important to their organisation’s efforts, as compared to 46 per cent of global executives. A just transition seeks to ensure that substantial benefits of transitioning to a green economy are shared widely.

Deloitte surveyed 2,016 CxOs across 24 countries to gauge concerns and actions from business leaders on climate change and sustainability.