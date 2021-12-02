Climate change, Covid-19 among key focus areas in this year's Infosys Prize

The Science Foundation (ISF), announced the winners of the Prize 2021 today for their outstanding contributions to science and research in six fields - Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences.

The award in its 13th year focused on some contemporary challenges, such as studying the effects of on fragile ecosystems and contributing to more effective conservation strategies, designing a robust indigenous platform for rapid testing of deadly diseases like Covid-19 and TB, understanding the nuclear force to better harness nuclear energy for the benefit of humankind, and addressing issues such as sexual violence and jurisprudence in our society.

Winners were felicitated by the Chief Guest, Prof Gagandeep Kang FRS, Professor at CMC Vellore, Prize laureate 2016, and one of India’s leading virologists.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, President–Infosys Science Foundation, said, “The Infosys Science Foundation has recognised excellence for the last 13 years. By recognising and celebrating the creativity and innovation of these remarkable individuals, we hope to inspire and encourage others and society at large. While results may not always be immediately apparent, we must remember that the long arc of knowledge, discovery, and invention will benefit mankind in unexpected ways as we have seen with mRNA vaccines during this Covid crisis.”

The award comprises a pure gold medal, a citation and a prize-purse of $100,000, tax free in India.

The laureates were chosen from a competitive pool of 201 nominations received this year. The winners of the Infosys Prize 2021 were identified by an accomplished jury of scholars and professors from some of the most prestigious universities across the world. The eminent chairs of the jury who announced the winners of the 13th Infosys Prize were: Prof Arvind (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) for Engineering and Computer Science, Prof Kaushik Basu (Cornell University and former SVP, World Bank) for Social Sciences, Prof Akeel Bilgrami (Columbia University) for Humanities, Prof Chandrashekhar Khare (University of California, Los Angeles) for Mathematical Sciences, Prof Shrinivas Kulkarni (California Institute of Technology) for Physical Sciences, and Prof Mriganka Sur (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) for Life Sciences.

The Infosys Prize 2021 for Engineering and Computer Science is awarded to Dr Chandrasekhar Nair, CTO of Molbio Diagnostics in Bengaluru, for his development and large-scale deployment of TrueNat, a new point-of-care testing platform for PCR based medical diagnostics. Dr. Nair’s work, invented and produced in India, has enabled rapid testing for millions of COVID-19 and TB cases in India and other resource-limited countries around the world, said ISF.

In the field of humanities the award was given to Dr Ângela Barreto Xavier from the Institute of Social Sciences, University of Lisbon, Portugal, for her deeply researched and sophisticated analysis of conversion and violence in the Portuguese empire in India, especially Goa.

Prof Mahesh Sankaran from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru, received the prize in Life Science category in recognition of his pioneering work on the ecology of tropical savannah ecosystems, his contributions to highlighting the biodiversity of important Indian ecosystems such as the Western Ghats. ISF said Prof. Sankaran’s work and his involvement in international reports on and biodiversity have informed and shaped rational conservation policy.

For mathematical science, the prize was awarded to Dr Neeraj Kayal of Microsoft Research lab, Bengaluru, for his outstanding contributions to Computational Complexity. There are many factors that go into the extensive process of making our modern-day technology possible, but one important tool that scientists and engineers use is an algorithm. Efficient algorithms are vital to modern life, one relies upon them for transportation, security, internet access, and life would be much hampered and slowed down without these.

For Physical Sciences, the prize this year was awarded to Prof. Bedangadas Mohanty from the National Institute of Science Education and Research in Bhubaneswar, for investigations of the nuclear force. The most devastating consequences of the nuclear force are well known, without a detailed understanding of how it works. By understanding the nuclear force in detail, we can better harness nuclear energy. Prof. Mohanty’s work contributes to preparing us for the adventure! In the meanwhile, beneficiaries include astronomers, nuclear chemists, physicists, and anyone who uses nuclear energy.

Dr Pratiksha Baxi, from the Centre for the Study of Law and Governance, JNU, New Delhi was awarded the Infosys Prize 2021 in Social Sciences, for her pioneering work on sexual violence and jurisprudence. ISF said her work brilliantly combines legal studies, sociology, and anthropology and has profoundly influenced a growing field of inquiry into the social life of law.

The Infosys Prize, the highest prize for science and research in India, has a history of recognizing and felicitating exceptional talent for contributions in science, research, and technology. Several laureates of the Infosys Prize – past and present - have gone on to occupy positions of influence in academia and the top echelons of government, and win prestigious international honors like the Nobel Prize in Economics, the Fields Medal, and the Macarthur ‘Genius’ Grant.

The Infosys Science Foundation believes that, like those before them, the winners of the Infosys Prize 2021 will have a lasting impact on the world stage. By recognising these researchers and celebrating their achievements, the Infosys Prize hopes to create role models who will encourage young minds to explore science and research as career options.

Among those in attendance at the virtual ceremony were the trustees of the Infosys Science Foundation Kris Gopalakrishnan (President – Infosys Science Foundation), Srinath Batni, K Dinesh, Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, Mohandas Pai, and S D Shibulal. In addition to the trustees and jury members, the event was attended by distinguished scientists and academicians from India and overseas, as well as business leaders, young researchers, and students.

On the occasion of the Infosys Prize ceremony, Chief Guest Prof Gagandeep Kang said, “In the past few centuries, and certainly in the future, the history of the world has been, and will be shaped by the countries that lead in science and intellectual exploration. For any nation and society, world-leading science is a matter of prestige and a contribution to excellence in the country and the world.”

He added, “Recognition of exploration, innovation, and response to scientific and societal challenges is the goal of the Infosys Prize. Awards such as these create role models of science and scholarship that future generations can emulate. The Infosys Science Foundation goes beyond the awards to create the opportunities for sharing of the journey of exploration, the many failures and occasional triumphs, and the value of both experiences. It seeks to change the narrative around critical thought and exploration, so essential to our world today.”