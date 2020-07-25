Co-founder S D Shibulal's family sells shares of Infosys Limited

-
Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal on Saturday announced that his family members have sold a portion of their holding in the company on the stock exchanges over the last three days. This represented approximately 0.20 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital.
Proceeds from the partial stake monetisation will be utilised for a combination of philanthropic and investment activities, according to a statement.
The sale was executed by Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited as the sole broker.
