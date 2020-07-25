JUST IN
Verizon beats estimates on lockdown boost to phone, internet services
Business Standard

Co-founder S D Shibulal's family sells shares of Infosys Limited

New Delhi 

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal on Saturday announced that his family members have sold a portion of their holding in the company on the stock exchanges over the last three days. This represented approximately 0.20 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital.

Proceeds from the partial stake monetisation will be utilised for a combination of philanthropic and investment activities, according to a statement.

The sale was executed by Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited as the sole broker.
First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 13:27 IST

