Co-living space provider Stanza Living needs to expand beyond Delhi-NCR

When Latika Gupta shifted to Noida from Kolkata this year, she struggled in finding a home away from home. Where paying guests lacked desirable quality, rented flats required her to hunt for flatmates to cover for the extra cost.

That’s when she came across Stanza Living — a co-living space where students can shift with nothing but clothes. Founded in April 2017, Stanza Living recently raised Rs 730 million ($10 million) in an investment round led by Sequoia India. This is in addition to Rs 130 million ($2 million) that the company had raised in its first round ...