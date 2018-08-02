Co-origination of priority sector loans may boost book in the long run

During Wednesday’s monetary policy meet, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) permitted all scheduled commercial banks to co-originate priority sector loans with non-deposit-taking systematically important non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Experts believe co-origination would be a win-win for both banks and NBFCs, providing scope to boost the latter's performance in the long term. Though securitisation, or business correspondence mechanism, is currently in place where NBFCs or microfinance firms source loans and pass them on to banks’ books against a fee, the ...