Co-working firms, non-IT companies emerge as major office space occupiers

After a dull period in 2012-13, office markets have begun to show vibrancy over the past few years. The total investments in the asset class indicate a positive growth.

The latest report by real estate consulting firm JLL India, titled Emerging Trends in India's Office Secto' highlights some of the key growth areas such as rate of new completions, net absorptions and falling vacancy levels, among other sectoral and geographical trends. The data, till the first three quarters of calendar year 2018, not only lays down the past trends, but also forecasts the near future for ...