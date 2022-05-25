Coal India Q4 net jumps 46% to Rs 6,693 cr, firm declares Rs 3 dividend

State-run Ltd on Wednesday reported 46% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,693 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4,587 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 22% to Rs 32,707 crore as against Rs 26,700 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's Board of Directors had recommended payment of final dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY22.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 1% lower at Rs 180.60.