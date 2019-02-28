Coal India to miss annual output target of 652 million tonne by huge margin

With only a month left in the current financial year, is unlikely to meet its annual output target of 652 million tonne (mt) due to production issues in key mines of its core subsidiary, (MCL).

Even if produces 2 mt of coal daily despite suffering huge production losses, the state-owned miner's total production will be in the range of 580-590 mt by FY19.

From September onwards, had been able to scale up its daily production from 1.5 mt to 2 mt, but then again it fell to around 1.8 mt. Till January 2019, the world’s largest coal miner was able to produce 469.65 mt of coal — 6.6 per cent growth year-on-year.





ALSO READ: Sebi exempts Coal India from buy back programme for 4.46 crore shares

Sector analysts predicted 7 per cent production growth for the company, which would help Coal India breach the 600-mt mark in the ongoing financial year, but problems at remain a big challenge in achieving even this number. “It is expected that Coal India’s production will increase at a rate of 7 per cent, which would ideally help it reach 606 mt, but it will be far below the target the company had set for itself. However, problems in its core mining areas may result in lower production than expected," Rupesh Sankhe, research analyst at Reliance Securities said.

Villagers have been agitating over employment, among other demands, affecting production at key mines like Kaniha in Talcher coalfields and the Hingula open cast mine.

Sources in said its internal annual aspirational target of 162.50 mt might have already been revised. Some officials are sceptical of reaching even last year’s production figure of 143 mt. MCL's output stood at 111.61 mt till January 2019, following a 2.1 per cent decline in production from April 2018.

“MCL and SECL (South-Eastern Coalfields Ltd) are larger subsidiaries and hold key mines. Disruptions in these subsidiaries are likely to have an impact on the total production of Coal India," a Coal India executive said.

However, SECL scaled up its production by 7.3 per cent at 124.33 mt, although it suffered some setback in January.

On a consolidated basis, Coal India registered a 6.6 per cent growth and reported 469.65 mt coal output till January this year.

Although Coal India has a vast network of 369 mines -- but down from over 450 a year-ago, only 26 are major mines and also commercially and technically viable. These select few mines account for over 60 per cent of the company’s total production.

“In India, the biggest problem is lack of contiguous coal seams. In many places, coal occurrences are in patches, which may not be commercially viable to mine at this stage," a Coal India official said.