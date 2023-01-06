JUST IN
CoC of Srei companies not to accept revised Varde-Arena revised offer
IndiGo fleet size grows to 300 aircraft to manage growing passenger volume
CoC of two Srei companies not to accept revised Varde-Arena offer

Financial lenders include State Bank of India, Punjab and Sind Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank

Srei | asset reconstruction companies | Srei group

Ishita Ayan Dutt Dev Chatterjee & Abhijit Lele  |  Kolkata\Mumbai 

SREI
The total admitted claims of financial creditors against the Srei firms are Rs 32,750 crore

The committee of creditors (CoC) of the two Srei companies has decided not to accept the revised bid by Varde-Arena which came after the close of the ‘Challenge Mechanism’ auction.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 21:40 IST

