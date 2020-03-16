Coffee Day Enterprises likely to face hurdles in asset monetisation efforts

Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL) is likely to face stumbling blocks in its asset monetisation efforts, with reports surfacing that Rs 2,000 crore of cash from the books of accounts were missing.

However, sources said promoters’ group was likely to come up with some mitigation measures, including paying for the short fall in funds over a period of time. “The company doesn’t have the report yet, which is expected by the end of this month. In case of any shortfall, the promoters’ family is likely to step in and compensate for the shortfall,” said sources ...