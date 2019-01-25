Cognizant is hiring sociologists and anthropologists to read clients' minds

Cognizant is hiring anthropologists and sociologists on its payroll as it tries to broaden customer base with differentiated offerings. This comes after the Nasdaq-listed IT services company hired doctors and paramedics.

The aim is to understand the clients’ psyche better and improve customer experience, apart from strengthening the consulting practices that are key to garnering a larger share of clients’ new technology spends, R Chandrasekhar, vice-chairman and co-founder of Cognizant, told Business Standard. "Everyone knows about hiring engineers. Now, for ...