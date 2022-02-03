Cognizant Q4 results mark its return to double digit annual revenue growth

-
ALSO READ
TMS, Ep 26: Vax milestone, Q&A with Meesho CEO, RIL results, & open source
Notion acquires Automate.io; gets its first engineering hub in India
IBM to set up Software Lab in Ahmedabad: Check details here
TCS world's second most valuable IT brand, Infosys fastest growing: Report
Tata Consultancy Services fresher hiring may touch 100,000 in FY22
-
Nasdaq listed IT services company Cognizant reported growth of 10 per cent in its annual revenue for CY2021 at $18.5 billion. This marks the company’s return to double-digit annual revenue growth for the first time after 2015.
Cognizant also guided that for FY2022 it expects revenue growth to be in the range of 8.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent, which means revenue outlook of $20 billion to $20.5 billion.
Cognizant reported revenue of $4.8 billion in Q4 (December quarter), up 14.5 per cent year-on-year in constant currency. For the same quarter TCS reported revenue growth of 15.4 per cent at $6.52 billion. And Infosys reported growth of 21.5 per cent at $4.25 billion for the Oct-Dec quarter.
The company which has been severely hit by rising attrition said that it has seen record year in hiring at both fresher and lateral levels. It added 33,000 college graduates in India in 2021. It hired a total number of 41,000 associates for the fiscal. Attrition for the fourth quarter was at 28 per cent (LTM basis) and voluntary annualized attrition was up 31 per cent. Still higher than TCS, and Infosys. Attrition for the company has come down from 33 per cent in Q3.
"We successfully executed our strategy by meaningfully enhancing our digital portfolio, strengthening our international presence, and helping our clients be successful,” said CEO Brian Humphries. “We enter 2022 with momentum and confidence that our talented employees position us to capture the substantial market opportunity."
Cognizant also reported that its digital revenue is now 45 per cent of its total revenue and grew 20 per cent year-on-year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU