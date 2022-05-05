Cognizant to hire 50,000-55,000 from campus in CY22, says attrition slowing

Nasdaq-listed reported year-on-year (yoy) revenue growth of 10.9 per cent in constant currency at $4.8 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net income for the quarter at $563 million meant a jump of 11.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis, however sequentially net income declined.

The company’s performance compared to peers TCS and Infosys was softer. TCS reported revenue growth of 14.3 per cent yoy and Infosys yoy growth of 21 per cent.

Rajesh Nambiar, CMD of India, said the Q1 CY22 results were all about consistency. “This is our fourth consecutive quarter of double digit growth. It has been a while since we have had this level of consistent performance and execution. But our biggest confidence comes from our order bookings, which grew 4 per cent YoY, which resulted in trailing 12 months booking of $23.4 billion. A book to bill ratio of 1.2x,” said Nambiar.

One concern over the last few quarters at has been rising attrition. Though for the Q1 CY22 attrition has inched up as well, on a quarterly basis the company has seen a second quarter of drop in attrition from 33 per cent in Q3CY21.

Nambiar said the company’s hirings and retention measures are showing results, but the biggest driver is growth. He also added that for CY22 the company will hire 50,000-55,000 through campuses globally. India will see the majority of this .

Rather Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant over the analyst call said bringing down attrition is not just about salary increase but a complete overhaul of employee benefits. “We substantially overspent our allocated budget last year for compensation and promotions because we wanted to invest in our talent, try to mitigate attrition and make sure we capture the market opportunity. But this is above and beyond simply financial measures. It's total rewards, vacation policy, 401(k) policy, stock purchase price policy, et cetera, within total awards. And on top of that then, there's a significant amount that we've been doing around investing in our employees, whether that is skilling or indeed enabling career path advancements,” he said.

Humphries also highlighted the point that more freshers has meant a significant shift in the structure of the company. “Three years ago the bottom of the pyramid was light. But we have been aggressively from campuses. We started with 17,000 a few years ago, we boarded 33,000 freshers last year and this year we are aiming for 50,000. This is not just India, it is happening across the globe. We have started campus programmes in North America, Europe and other geographies,” added Humphries.

The other milestone that the company achieved this quarter was digital revenue, which is now 50 per cent of the company revenue and grew 20 per cent yoy. Digital drove demand at Cognizant for the Q1. “Digital for us has been shifted to a fast growing market segment. All our investments, including $3 billion we have spent on acquisition, has made our digital portfolio strong,” added Nambiar.

Rather he stated that with the current macro uncertainty and the inflation pressure, the reimagining of Cognizant as a digital first company along with the scale it has positioned it well to capture growth from both traditional type of deals as well as cloud and digital deals.