Coke to counter growing competition from local brands with refreshed RimZim

The relaunch plan for RimZim was hatched way back in 2012; that is when Coca-Cola India first considered reviving the brand that it had bought along with Thums up from Indian cola king, Ramesh Chauhan. But despite a positive response to the pilot taste tests, the beverage maker demurred.

Its enthusiasm for RimZim dimmed by the double-digit growth in sales volumes being notched up by flagship brand, Coke, at the time. But the Coke story in India has taken a dramatic turn since. And by mid-2017 it was clear that playing business as usual would not help, not just because regional ...