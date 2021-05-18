Colgate-Palmolive India Q4 net profit jumps 54% to Rs 314.6 crore

-
Consumer goods major Colgate-Palmolive India on Monday reported a 54.1 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 314.6 crore in Q4 versus a year ago, helped by a low base and all-round growth across categories. Its net sales were up 20.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,275.01 crore in Q4, versus Rs 1,062.35 crore in the year-ago period.
Ram Raghavan, managing director at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said the company continued to witness strong momentum across segments.
“Our focused approach to executing our strategic initiatives has been instrumental in our continued abilities to sustain our growth momentum versus year ago as well as on a sequential basis,” he said.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India closed trade at Rs 1,596 apiece on the BSE on Monday, up 1.84 per cent over the previous day’s close.
