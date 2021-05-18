Colgate-Palmolive India Q4 net profit jumps 54% to Rs 314.6 crore

Consumer goods major Colg­ate-Palmolive India on Mon­day reported a 54.1 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 314.6 crore in Q4 versus a year ago, helped by a low base and all-round growth across categories. Its net sales were up 20.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,275.01 crore in Q4, versus Rs 1,062.35 crore in the year-ago period.

Ram Raghavan, managing director at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said the company continued to witness strong momentum across segments.

“Our focused approach to executing our strategic initi­atives has been instrumental in our continued abilities to sustain our growth momentum versus year ago as well as on a sequential basis,” he said.

Shares of closed trade at Rs 1,596 apiece on the BSE on Monday, up 1.84 per cent over the previous day’s close.



