Colgate-Palmolive Q3 results: Net profit down 3.6% to Rs 243 crore

Colgate-Palmolive’s (India) net profit declined during the October-December quarter by 3.6 per cent to Rs 243.2 crore compared to last year. The company’s profit before interest, tax and depreciation (PBIDT) was also down during the quarter.

The toothpaste major’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,281.2 crore, up 0.8 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s (PBIDT) was down 3.7 per cent during the quarter ended December at Rs 371.9 crore.

“The company is focussed on its key strategic pillars of building oral care habit in India, driving innovation and renovation through science-led products and premiumisation,’ Prabha Narasimhan, managing director at Colgate-Palmolive (India) was quoted as saying in the release.

She also said, “Although oral care consumption continued to be weighed down in the quarter by adverse macro factors, we are cautiously optimistic going forward.”

Adding that the company’s focus remains to stay invested in its category and brand building activities on key strategic pillars while delivering healthy EBITDA margins.

“We continue to build positive momentum in driving premiumisation across categories led by the modern trade and e-commerce channels,” Narasimhan said.

During the quarter, it also launched an Ecommerce platform exclusively for dentists- dentistfirst.co.in.