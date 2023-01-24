JUST IN
Colgate-Palmolive Q3 results: Net profit down 3.6% to Rs 243 crore
Macrotech Developers Q3 net rises to Rs 404 cr, income dips to Rs 1,902 cr
PNB Housing Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 43% at Rs 269 crore
J&J forecasts strong profit, beats Wall Street estimates on pharma boost
Pidilite posts surprise fall in Q3 net on higher input costs, weak demand
SBI Card Q3 net up 32% YoY to Rs 509 cr on strong interest income
TVS Motor Q3 net up 28% to Rs 304 cr; EV sales surge 80% to 29,000 units
HDFC AMC's Q3 profit up 3% to Rs 369 cr, revenue rises 1.8% to Rs 560 cr
TVS Motor Q3 results: Profit rises 22% to Rs 353 crore on price hikes
Tata Coffee consolidated Q3 net profit declines 45% to Rs 38 crore
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Results
Ola subsidiary ties-up with Dbest Cars to dispose of used fleet vehicles
icon-arrow-left
Citi names Aditya Bagree markets head for India, South Asia cluster
Business Standard

Colgate-Palmolive Q3 results: Net profit down 3.6% to Rs 243 crore

The toothpaste major's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,281.2 crore

Topics
Colgate-Palmolive India | Q3 results

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

During the second wave, consumers are behaving differently as people are buying more essential supplies online, price inflation in personal care is collapsing. (Photo: Bloomberg)
The companyâ€™s PBIDT was down 3.7 per cent during the quarter ended December at Rs 371.9 crore

Colgate-Palmolive’s (India) net profit declined during the October-December quarter by 3.6 per cent to Rs 243.2 crore compared to last year. The company’s profit before interest, tax and depreciation (PBIDT) was also down during the quarter.

The toothpaste major’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,281.2 crore, up 0.8 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s (PBIDT) was down 3.7 per cent during the quarter ended December at Rs 371.9 crore.

“The company is focussed on its key strategic pillars of building oral care habit in India, driving innovation and renovation through science-led products and premiumisation,’ Prabha Narasimhan, managing director at Colgate-Palmolive (India) was quoted as saying in the results release.

She also said, “Although oral care consumption continued to be weighed down in the quarter by adverse macro factors, we are cautiously optimistic going forward.”

Adding that the company’s focus remains to stay invested in its category and brand building activities on key strategic pillars while delivering healthy EBITDA margins.

“We continue to build positive momentum in driving premiumisation across categories led by the modern trade and e-commerce channels,” Narasimhan said.

During the quarter, it also launched an Ecommerce platform exclusively for dentists- dentistfirst.co.in.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Colgate-Palmolive India

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 20:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.