CollegeDekho rides on ed-tech boom to take education counselling online

In India, you don’t only find engineers on IT desks, construction sites and factories but in other fields as well.

And, lack of opportunities in the field is not the only reason. “In smaller towns, you don’t get proper guidance and after Class XII, you end up taking the same two-three streams based on what your parents and friends tell you, not realising what you really want,” says Gireesh, who left his IT job in 2016 to run a restaurant in Delhi. However, things are now changing with rising internet penetration and mushrooming of educational ...